Mumford and Sons to flex their banjos on massive 60-date world tour

Mumford and Sons, photo by Gavin Batty

Mumford and Sons previously teased a 60-date world tour in support of their fourth LP, Delta, which is due out November 16th. Now, the UK folk quartet has detailed the massive outing, their largest tour to date.

Kicking off next month in Ireland, the jaunt will find the band covering every inch of Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Maggie Rogers will open for the band on a handful of dates, as will Michael Kiwanuka.



During a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, Mumfords’ Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane described the new arena show as an “immersive and inclusive experience.” Take a listen to the interview below.

Listen and download via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

Tickets go on sale next Friday, October 12th. You can also pick them up here.

Mumford and Sons’ latest single is “Guiding Light”, which they recently performed live on Fallon.

Mumford and Sons 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

11/18 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

11/24 – Sheffield, UK @ Fly DSA Arena

11/25 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

11/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

11/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

11/29 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

12/01 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

12/02 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

12/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

12/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

12/14 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *

12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

01/12 – Auckland, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs &

01/15 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre #

01/18 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena #

01/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl #

01/24 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre #

01/27 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena #

02/27 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

02.28 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

03/02 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/05 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

03/08 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

03/11 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

03/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

03/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

03/18 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Field House

03/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/30 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

04/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/29 – Milan, IT @ Medialanum Forum

05/01 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

05/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/05 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle

05/07 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

05/08 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

05/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

05/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

05/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/18 – Gothenburg, SE @ Scandinavium

05/19 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

* = w/ Maggie Rogers

& = w/ Gentlemen of the Road with Leon Bridges, Michael Kiwanuka and Sam Fender

# = w/ Michael Kiwanuka