Mumford and Sons to flex their banjos on massive 60-date world tour

Mumford and Sons previously teased a 60-date world tour in support of their fourth LP, Delta, which is due out November 16th. Now, the UK folk quartet has detailed the massive outing, their largest tour to date.
Kicking off next month in Ireland, the jaunt will find the band covering every inch of Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Maggie Rogers will open for the band on a handful of dates, as will Michael Kiwanuka.
During a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, Mumfords’ Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane described the new arena show as an “immersive and inclusive experience.” Take a listen to the interview below.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, October 12th. You can also pick them up here.
Mumford and Sons’ latest single is “Guiding Light”, which they recently performed live on Fallon.
Mumford and Sons 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
11/18 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena
11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
11/24 – Sheffield, UK @ Fly DSA Arena
11/25 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
11/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
11/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
11/29 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
12/01 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
12/02 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena
12/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
12/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
12/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
12/14 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *
12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
01/12 – Auckland, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs &
01/15 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre #
01/18 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena #
01/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl #
01/24 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre #
01/27 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena #
02/27 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center
02.28 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
03/02 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/05 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
03/08 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
03/11 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
03/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
03/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
03/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
03/18 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Field House
03/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/30 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
04/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/29 – Milan, IT @ Medialanum Forum
05/01 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
05/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
05/05 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle
05/07 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
05/08 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
05/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
05/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
05/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/18 – Gothenburg, SE @ Scandinavium
05/19 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
05/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
* = w/ Maggie Rogers
& = w/ Gentlemen of the Road with Leon Bridges, Michael Kiwanuka and Sam Fender
# = w/ Michael Kiwanuka