Kevin Shields says My Bloody Valentine will release two new albums, debuts Brian Eno collaboration “The Weight of History”: Stream

My Bloody Valentine

Kevin Shields has spent most of 2018 teasing the imminent release of two My Bloody Valentine EPs — one that was scheduled to drop over the summer (but never did), and a second slated for next spring. The self-described “sprawling” projects were to serve as a precursor to a proper album. However, now it seems Shields has switched up those plans substantially: Instead of two EPs, they’re now prepping two new albums, and they’re both coming relatively soon.

The frontman revealed the titillating news during an interview filmed at Japan’s Super Sonic Festival in August. Speaking on the planned summer EP that never came to fruition, he said: “We’re trying to finish a short album of material… it was going to be an EP in the summer, but we decided not to and decided to make it longer.” Shields added, “So it will be seven tracks or eight tracks, hopefully will be finished in the end of November [2018].”



As if that weren’t enough to get MBV fans on their feet, he then proceeded to spill the details on a second album. “We’ll also be recording new material next year,” Shields continued. “There will be a lot of new material coming in the next… in the next year, there will be about two new records.”

It’s hard to know how well they’ll stick to this timeline — after all, it took a solid 22 years before we finally got 2013’s excellent m b v album — but it seems the band is actively working on new stuff and hitting the studio with some regularity. MBV also made their live comeback this summer, where they debuted new material, so things are certainly in motion.

Watch that interview below.

In related news, Shields and Brian Eno have let loose a new song called “The Weight of History”. The collaboration was originally only available as a Record Store Day exclusive — coupled with their previously released “Only Once Away My Son” — but has now officially hit streaming platforms. Take a listen below.