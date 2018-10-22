Myles Kennedy unveils “The Great Beyond” video ahead of fall US solo tour

Myles Kennedy, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Myles Kennedy has released a music video for “The Great Beyond,” a track off his solo album, Year of the Tiger. The clip, which is in black & white, splices together live footage of Kennedy and his band rocking various theaters and outdoor venues. The video comes in advance of the singer-guitarist’s fall U.S. solo tour.

Kennedy, who handles lead vocals in Alter Bridge and Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, released his debut solo album in March of this year.



Speaking of “The Great Beyond,” Kennedy said in a statement, “That one is probably least congruent sonically, but it’s so epic in nature that it felt appropriate. It’s about the act of dying, and I tried to paint a picture of grim details, with surreal imagery. It was maybe the most challenging lyric to write, and to get through singing, but it was a very necessary part of the story.”

Much of Year of the Tiger is inspired by the passing of Kennedy’s dad in 1974.

“They describe how much his death is still haunting me,” Kennedy said. “Getting to that darker side, I didn’t know how different it was going to be for me, and how intense those emotions still were. What I found hiding in the deep, dark corners of my psyche was that this was still very real — so it was really cathartic to work through it.”

Having just wrapped up a tour with Slash, Kennedy will hit the road on a solo trek beginning November 13th in Chicago. View the itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Myles Kennedy Fall 2018 Tour Dates:

11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

11/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

11/16 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Horseshoe Council Bluffs Whiskey Roadhouse

11/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Harrah’s Kansas City Voodoo Lounge

11/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

11/21 — Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

11/23 — Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

11/24 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

11/27 — Warrendale, PA @ Jergyl’s

11/28 — Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

11/30 — Raleigh, NC, Lincoln Theatre

12/1 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

12/3 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

12/5 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

12/6 — Destin, FL @ Club LA

12/9 — Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Backroom

12/14 — Spokane, WA @ The Fox Theatre

12/16 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre