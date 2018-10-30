Naomi Watts joins HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel series, more plot details revealed

Naomi Watts

Back in June, HBO announced that its chosen Game Of Thrones prequel series received a pilot order, and that X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: The Secret Service writer Jane Goldman would be overseeing the project alongside GoT author George R.R. Martin. Now, the series has secured its first cast member in Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The prequel takes place “thousands of years” before the events of Game Of Thrones, and will follow Westeros’ transition from the Age of Heroes to a time of darkness. EW notes that if the series adheres to Martin’s books, we could see both the founders of House Stark and House Lannister as major characters. The “time of darkness” referred to in the show’s synopsis is called “The Long Night,” which is also the title Martin has suggested for the series.



Watts’ character is described as “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” Whatever she is, you might not want to get too attached, what with happened to Sean Bean in the first season of Game Of Thrones and all.

Filming is expected to commence in early 2019, which is also roughly around the same time that HBO will be premiering GoT’s eighth and final season. HBO has stated, however, that, should the prequel be ordered to series (and it’s hard to believe it won’t), that it wouldn’t air until at least a year after Game Of Thrones‘ finale. Considering the standard gap between seasons of the hit show, fans are probably used to the wait.