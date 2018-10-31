Neil Young confirms marriage to Daryl Hannah

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah

Rock ‘n roll legend Neil Young has tied the knot again, this time with actress and filmmaker Daryl Hannah, according to a message accompanying Young’s new music video.

The video, which features Young talking to a live audience before going into a cover of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young‘s “Ohio”, is a powerful message to urge young people to vote in the upcoming 2018 midterms. However, the more personal revelation for Young came in its corresponding message, which you can read in full over at The Neil Young Archives. There, he writes about the origins of writing “Ohio” in the wake of the protests at Kent State University during the Vietnam War, and states that “my wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on.”



“Give us common sense gun laws that protect our people, in schools, in places of worship, in the workplace and on the streets,” says Young in the note. “VOTE.”

Young and Hannah’s relationship started in 2014, after Young divorced from ex-wife Pegi Young. He and Hannah worked together on the Netflix film Paradox, which Hannah directed and Young starred, and were rumored to have gotten married in a small ceremony in California this August. Now, we’ve gotten confirmation straight from the Godfather of Grunge himself.

Watch the election-season video for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Ohio” below.