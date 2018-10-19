Neil Young announces 1976 live acoustic album, Songs for Judy

Neil Young has announced a new live album called Songs for Judy. Well, it’s not entirely new; the collection comprises recordings from Young’s November 1976 solo acoustic tour of the US.

Due out November 30th (with vinyl coming December 14th), Songs for Judy marks the debut release from Young’s Reprise Records imprint, Shakey Pictures Records. The collection was curated by director Cameron Crowe and producer/photographer Joel Bernstein, both of whom contributed to the liner notes.



The 22-song tracklist is highlighted by classic tracks like “The Needle and the Damage Done” and “Heart of Gold”, early solo offerings including “Here We Are in the Years” and “The Losing End”, and the Buffalo Springfield gem “Mr. Soul”. Also included is “No One Seems to Know”, a song Young has played live over the years but has never been available in any form. The version here was recorded in Boulder, Colorado on November 7th, 1976.

Pre-orders come with an instant download of “Campainger” from a November 22nd, 1976 gig in Boston. Find the full tracklist and album art below.

Songs for Judy Artwork:

Songs for Judy Tracklist:

01. Songs For Judy Intro (Atlanta, GA, Nov 24 (late show))

02. Too Far Gone (Boulder, CO, Nov 06)

03. No One Seems To Know (Boulder, CO, Nov 07)

04. Heart Of Gold (Fort Worth, TX, Nov 10)

05. White Line (Fort Worth, TX, Nov 10)

06. Love Is A Rose (Houston, TX, Nov 11)

07. After The Gold Rush (Houston, TX, Nov 11)

08. Human Highway (Madison, WI, Nov 14)

09. Tell Me Why (Chicago, IL, Nov 15 (late show))

10. Mr. Soul (New York, NY, Nov 20 (early show))

11. Mellow My Mind (New York, NY, Nov 20 (early show))

12. Give Me Strength (New York, NY, Nov 20 (late show))

13. Man Needs A Maid (New York, NY, Nov 20 (late show))

14. Roll Another Number (Boston, MA, Nov 22 (late show))

15. Journey Through The Past (Boston, MA, Nov 22 (late show))

16. Harvest (Boston, MA, Nov 22 (late show))

17. Campaigner (Boston, MA, Nov 22 (late show))

18. Old Laughing Lady (Atlanta, GA, Nov 24 (early show))

19. The Losing End (Atlanta, GA, Nov 24 (late show))

20. Here We Are In The Years (Atlanta, GA, Nov 24 (late show))

21. The Needle And The Damage Done (Atlanta, GA, Nov 24 (early show))

22. Pocahontas (Atlanta, GA, Nov 24 (late show))

23. Sugar Mountain (Atlanta, GA, Nov 24 (late show))