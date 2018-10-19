Neneh Cherry releases new solo album Broken Politics: Stream

Neneh Cherry, photo by Wolfgang Tillmans

Neneh Cherry returns today with her new studio record, Broken Politics. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Broken Politics follows 2014’s Blank Project, and just like that last effort, this new full-length features production from Four Tet. Massive Attack’s 3D also helped out behind the boards on “Kong”, which was shared as an album single along with “Shot Gun Shack”, “Natural Skin Deep”, and “Synchronised Devotion”.



Unsurprisingly given its title, the record tackles the divisive political climate of the world in 2018. However, instead of taking a macro stance and addressing the leaders who have led us down this path, Cherry suggest we first look inward for the strength to fight for our own moral and personal identity. As she explained in a statement,

“I like writing from a personal perspective, and the time we live in is so much about finding your own voice. People have been left feeling misheard, misunderstood, and disillusioned. What the fuck can I do? Maybe politics starts in your bedroom, or your house — a form of activism, and a responsibility. The album is about all of those things: feeling broken, disappointed, and sad, but having perseverance. It’s a fight against the extinction of free thought and spirit.”

Broken Politics Artwork:

Broken Politics Tracklist:

01. Fallen Leaves

02. Kong

03. Poem Daddy

04. Synchronised Devotion

05. Deep Vein Thrombosis

06. Faster Than The Truth

07. Natural Skin Deep

08. Shot Gun Shack

09. Black Monday

10. Cheap Breakfast Special

11. Slow Release

12. Soldier

Cherry will support Broken Politics with a European tour this winter, with a trio of US dates (Los Angeles, New York, and Miami) set before the end of the year.