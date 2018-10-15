Neneh Cherry shares hypnotic new track “Natural Skin Deep”: Stream

Neneh Cherry, photo by Wolfgang Tillmans

The return of Neneh Cherry is just five days away, as the trip-hop artist is set to release her first album in four years, Broken Politics, on October 19th. She’s already previewed the Four Tet-produced effort, which follows 2014’s Blank Project, with the tracks “Kong” and “Shot Gun Shack”. Today, she’s back with another single called “Natural Skin Deep”.

The track is wonderfully all over the place, cascading shimmers, shakes, and pulses stacked on top of each other in hypnotic fashion. There’s even an air horn in there. “Natural Skin Deep” comes to us via the Adult Swim Singles Series, and you can take a listen below.



Broken Politics is out this Friday via Smalltown Supersound/Awal Recordings