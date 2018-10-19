Nergal: “Ten seconds of the new Behemoth album would probably kill 100 emo kids”

YouTube: Behemothofficial

Back in the summer, when Behemoth first announced their new album, the recently released I Loved You At Your Darkest, the blackened death metal band caught some heat on social media for the unusual album title.

Some comments suggested that the title made it sound like an album from an emo band rather than an extreme metal act. For his part, Behemoth frontman Nergal had claimed that the title was, in fact, the band’s most blasphemous to date, as it is based on a quote from Jesus Christ himself.



When we caught up with Nergal recently, we wanted to get his take on the album title, as well as the reaction from fans. In doing so, we got one helluva quote from the Behemoth frontman.

“Ten Seconds of the new Behemoth album would probably kill 100 emo kids, and then another hundred, and another hundred, so by the end of the record, there’d be no emo kids in the world,” Nergal quipped, as seen in our video interview below. “So maybe we should encourage them to listen to the record!”

The vocalist also told us, “Most of the recent records were like one word or like these key word statements captured in one word, I was like, ‘OK, time for Behemoth to do something completely unexpected.’ Not only did we use the long sentence as album title … I can’t think of any other extreme metal band that would include the word ‘love’ in a title … And then, I can’t think of any extreme metal band using a Jesus Christ quote to put on their album title.”

He added, “A really smart guy said, ‘If you cannot impress people, confuse them.'”

For more thoughts from Nergal on the album title and on the potential danger facing emo kids, watch the video interview below. And if you missed it, catch Part 1 of our interview here.

I Loved You at Your Darkest was released earlier this month, and you can read our review of the album here. The band’s fall headlining North American tour kicks off tomorrow night in Phoenix, Arizona, with support from At the Gates. See the full itinerary below.

Behemoth “Ecclesia Diabolica America 2018 e.v.” tour dates:

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/27 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/03 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ M-Telus

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

11/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/13 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/16 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

11/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

11/19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

11/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

11/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre