Drake adds firepower to Lil Baby and Gunna’s new song “Never Recover”: Stream

Drake has successfully resolved his feuds with Kanye West and Meek Mill, but he’s hardly gone soft, as his latest collaboration proves. The Toronto rapper (and Millie Bobby Brown’s texting buddy) has lent a couple of bars to “Never Recover”, the new song from rising Atlanta rappers Lil Baby and Gunna.
On his guest verse, Drizzy name-drops Young Thug and his label YSL (on which Lil Baby and Gunna are signed) and global fashion designer Virgil Abloh. He also makes it a point to slam the competitors who’ve failed to keep up with his firepower:
I might just YSL my shit, the Thugger way
Ain’t no real sense in me goin’ the other way
Cannot be seen in that shit from the other day
Virgil just chef’d me a whole different colorway
Please don’t be stupid, it’s Baby and Gunna
And Baby, he wanted her, so I just swung her
Next time I’m in Dallas, I’ll look for another
You niggas fell off and you never recovered
Take a listen below.
(Read: The 20 Highest Paid Rappers in the World)
“Never Recover” is taken from Lil Baby and Gunna’s joint project, Drip Harder, which is out today via YSL. Its tracklist also boasts guest appearances from Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and NAV.
Drake and Lil Baby previously linked up on “Yes Indeed”, a highlight off the latter rapper’s well-received Harder Than Ever debut album from May.