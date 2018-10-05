Drake adds firepower to Lil Baby and Gunna’s new song “Never Recover”: Stream

Drake, photo by David Brendan Hall

Drake has successfully resolved his feuds with Kanye West and Meek Mill, but he’s hardly gone soft, as his latest collaboration proves. The Toronto rapper (and Millie Bobby Brown’s texting buddy) has lent a couple of bars to “Never Recover”, the new song from rising Atlanta rappers Lil Baby and Gunna.

On his guest verse, Drizzy name-drops Young Thug and his label YSL (on which Lil Baby and Gunna are signed) and global fashion designer Virgil Abloh. He also makes it a point to slam the competitors who’ve failed to keep up with his firepower:



I might just YSL my shit, the Thugger way

Ain’t no real sense in me goin’ the other way

Cannot be seen in that shit from the other day

Virgil just chef’d me a whole different colorway

Please don’t be stupid, it’s Baby and Gunna

And Baby, he wanted her, so I just swung her

Next time I’m in Dallas, I’ll look for another

You niggas fell off and you never recovered

Take a listen below.

“Never Recover” is taken from Lil Baby and Gunna’s joint project, Drip Harder, which is out today via YSL. Its tracklist also boasts guest appearances from Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and NAV.

Drake and Lil Baby previously linked up on “Yes Indeed”, a highlight off the latter rapper’s well-received Harder Than Ever debut album from May.