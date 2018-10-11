New Glass trailer finds Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy cracking skulls: Watch

Glass, Universal Pictures

On January 19th, M. Night Shyamalan will round out his superhero trilogy with Glass. The sequel to both 2001’s Unbreakable and 2017’s Split continues the misadventures of James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, aka The Beast, Bruce Willis’ David Dunn, aka The Overseer, and Samuel L. Jackson’ Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass.

This past summer we saw an early glimpse of the film with the first trailer that dropped during San Diego Comic-Con, and now we have another one to leave us grinning like McAvoy himself. Shyamalan reveals pretty much the entire movie, which focuses on the Mastermind’s insistence on the world knowing about these heroes and villains.



In addition to the three stars, Glass brings back Split’s Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke and Unbreakable‘s Spencer Treat Clark as Dunn’s son Joseph and Charlayne Woodard as Price’s mother. Sarah Paulson also joins the cast as psychiatrist Dr. Ellie Staple.