New York Comic Con 2018 Photo Gallery: Cosplay, Hellboy, Big Mouth, Boy Meets World

This past weekend, the New York City welcomed comic nerds, genre fans, and geeks of all types to the 13th annual New York Comic Con. Held over October 4th-7th, the event brought out hordes of costumed cosplayers and special guests to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center for four days of panels, exclusive merchandise, and all around good times.
One could argue that not even music festivals bring together quite the same community of people as a comic con. The con culture is vast and remarkably inclusive; of course, as is sadly the case with any large-scale fan community, there are the bad apples that come along to poison the fun for everyone else. But by and large, there’s a feeling of acceptance, support, and mutual celebration when you walk among such a massive crowd of people all with the same interests. Especially considering how ostracized “geeks” were just a few years ago, such a fraternity feels all the more important in the current socio-political climate.
As wonderful an experience as it can be, it can also be overwhelming. There’s just so much to see and do, it’s impossible to get it all in, even with a four-day badge. Consequence of Sound News Editor Ben Kaye did his best to take in as much as he could, though, capturing it all in JPEG so you can relive it — or live vicariously — through the extensive gallery below. Click on for shots of cosplayers as well as the actors, producers, and directors behind Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Alita: Battle Angel, Good Omens, American Gods, Boy Meets World, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, What We Do in the Shadows, and more.
Lucy Davis, photo by Ben Kaye
Deadpool, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Cable, photo by Ben Kaye
X-Men’s Professor Xavier, photo by Ben Kaye
FX’s What We Do in the Shadows’ Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, and Taika Waititi, photo by Ben Kaye
Taika Waititi, photo by Ben Kaye
Daft Punk, photo by Ben Kaye
Captain American and Ms. Marvel, photo by Ben Kaye
Peter Ramsey, photo by Ben Kaye
Karen Fukuhara, photo by Ben Kaye
Avengers: Infinity War’s Iron Spider Spider-Man, photo by Ben Kaye
Starz’s American Gods’ Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, Ricky Whittle, and creator Neil Gaiman, photo by Ben Kaye
Ghostbusters, photo by Ben Kaye
Jake Johnson, photo by Ben Kaye
Nick Kroll, photo by Ben Kaye
Kiernan Shipka, photo by Ben Kaye
Superman villain Brainiac, photo by Ben Kaye
Jason Mantzoukas, photo by Ben Kaye
Miranda Richardson, photo by Ben Kaye
New York Comic Con 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
David Tennant, photo by Ben Kaye
Rose Salazar, photo by Ben Kaye
Crispin Glover, photo by Ben Kaye
Netflix’s Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate, and Fred Armisen, photo by Ben Kaye
Werewolverine, photo by Ben Kaye
Kiernan Shipka, photo by Ben Kaye
Chace Crawford, photo by Ben Kaye
GLOW’s Ruth Wilder/Zoya the Destroyer, photo by Ben Kaye
Star Wars’ Rey and Princess Amidala, photo by Ben Kaye
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s Grandmaster, photo by Ben Kaye
Green Arrow and Arsenal, photo by Ben Kaye
Alita: Battle Angel’s Rosa Salazar, Keean Johnson, and director Robert Rodriguez, photo by Ben Kaye
Face-painted Carnage and Venom, photo by Ben Kaye
Miranda Otto, photo by Ben Kaye
Evan Goldberg, photo by Ben Kaye
Taika Waititi, photo by Ben Kaye
New York Comic Con 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
David Harbour, photo by Ben Kaye
Jemaine Clement, photo by Ben Kaye
Chris Miller and Phil Lord, photo by Ben Kaye
Supergirl, photo by Ben Kaye
Netflix’s Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll, Jessi Klein, and Jenny Slate, photo by Ben Kaye
Amazon’s The Boys’ The Boys Antony Starr Erick Kripke Evan Goldberg Chace Crawford Karl Urban Karen Fukuhara Laz Alonzo
Michael Sheen, photo by Ben Kaye
X-Men’s Wolverine, X-23, Jubilee, and Beast, photo by Ben Kaye
Pacific Rim’s Gipsy Danger and Jaeger Pilots, photo by Ben Kaye
Tank Girl, photo by Ben Kaye
Bob Persichetti, photo by Ben Kaye
Michael Sheen, photo by Ben Kaye
Jenny Slate, photo by Ben Kaye
X-Men’s Polaris, photo by Ben Kaye
Shameik Moore, photo by Ben Kaye
Black Cat, photo by Ben Kaye
Eliza Coupe, photo by Ben Kaye
Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s AT-ST, BB-8, and Storm Trooper, photo by Ben Kaye
Daniel Dae Kim, photo by Ben Kaye
Jon Hamm, photo by Ben Kaye
Chris Miller and Phil Lord, photo by Ben Kaye
The Little Mermaid, photo by Ben Kaye
Jenny Slate, photo by Ben Kaye
Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, photo by Ben Kaye
Spider-Man villains Agony, Venom, Scream, Carnage, and a Symbiote, photo by Ben Kaye
The Batwoman, photo by Ben Kaye
Fred Armisen, photo by Ben Kaye
Josh Hutcherson, photo by Ben Kaye
Dungeons and Dragons Critical Role’s Mollymauk Tealeaf and Caduceus Clay, photo by Ben Kaye
Jason Mantzoukas, photo by Ben Kaye
Kiernan Shipka, photo by Ben Kaye
Aquaman, photo by Ben Kaye
Poison Ivy, Batgirl, and Katana, photo by Ben Kaye
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World card game, photo by Ben Kaye
The Big Lebowski’s Walter Sobchak, photo by Ben Kaye
Poison Ivy, photo by Ben Kaye
Harley Quinn and Batman, photo by Ben Kaye
Teen Titans’ Raven, photo by Ben Kaye
Eliza Coupe, photo by Ben Kaye
Spider-Man vs Deadpool, photo by Ben Kaye
Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ Dragonzord, photo by Ben Kaye
Jemaine Clement, photo by Ben Kaye
Spider-Sense Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, photo by Ben Kaye
X-Men’s Colossus, photo by Ben Kaye
Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Ben Savage, photo by Ben Kaye
Ghost Rider, photo by Ben Kaye
Mystery Science Theater 3000’s Tom Servo and Joel Hodgson, photo by Ben Kaye
Luna Lauren Velez, photo by Ben Kaye
The Defenders’ Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil, photo by Ben Kaye
New York Comic Con 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Spawn vs It, photo by Ben Kaye
Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen’s Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, David Harbour, and creator Mike Mignola photo by Ben Kaye
Ben Savage, photo by Ben Kaye
Doctor Who’s 13th Doctor and Doctor Strange, photo by Ben Kaye
Avengers: Infinity War’s Captain America, photo by Ben Kaye
Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Man, photo by Ben Kaye
Iron Fist, photo by Ben Kaye
Ricky Whittle, photo by Ben Kaye
Taika Waititi, photo by Ben Kaye
It, photo by Ben Kaye
Spider-Man’s Silk and Spinneret/Mary Jane Watson, photo by Ben Kaye
Brian Tyree Henry, photo by Ben Kaye
Sasha Lane, photo by Ben Kaye
Starz’s American Gods’ Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, Demore Barnes, Emily Browning, Ricky Whittle, creator Neil Gaiman, and Mousa Kraish, photo by Ben Kaye
Demore Barnes, photo by Ben Kaye
Jake Johnson, photo by Ben Kaye
Ben Savage, photo by Ben Kaye
Dr. Strange puppet Dormammu, photo by Ben Kaye
Starz’s American Gods’ Ricky Whittle and Emily Browning, photo by Ben Kaye
Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1, photo by Ben Kaye
Derek Wilson, photo by Ben Kaye
Shameik Moore, photo by Ben Kaye
Jake Johnson, photo by Ben Kaye
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Shredder and Krang, photo by Ben Kaye
Neil Gaiman, photo by Ben Kaye
Fred Armisen, photo by Ben Kaye
Spider-People and Black Cat vs Kingpin, photo by Ben Kaye
Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Chance Perdomo, Ross Lynch, Roberto Aguirre, Kiernan Shipka, Michelle Gomez, Lucy Davis, and Miranda Otto, photo by Ben Kaye
Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka, Michelle Gomez, Lucy Davis, and Miranda Otto, photo by Ben Kaye
Gambit, photo by Ben Kaye
Sasha Lane, photo by Ben Kaye
The Joker and Harley Quinn Cosplay at New York Comic Con 2018, photo by Ben Kaye
Karl Urban, photo by Ben Kaye
Deadpool and Juggernaut, photo by Ben Kaye
Good Burger’s Ed, photo by Ben Kaye
Keean Johnson, photo by Ben Kaye
X-Men’s Psylocke and Shazam, photo by Ben Kaye
Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen’s Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, and David Harbour, photo by Ben Kaye
Moon Knight and the Punisher, photo by Ben Kaye
Robert Rodriguez, photo by Ben Kaye
Will Friedle, photo by Ben Kaye
The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Oogie Boogie, photo by Ben Kaye
Jon Hamm, photo by Ben Kaye
Josh Hutcherson, photo by Ben Kaye
Hulu’s Future Man’s Josh Hutcherson Eliza Coupe, and Derek Wilson, photo by Ben Kaye
Danielle Fishel, photo by Ben Kaye
Poison Ivy, photo by Ben Kaye
X-Men’s Jubilee, Beast, Wolverine, X-23, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, photo by Ben Kaye
The CW’s Supergirl, photo by Ben Kaye
Heathers bus, photo by Ben Kaye
Orlando Jones, photo by Ben Kaye
David Harbour, photo by Ben Kaye
Shaggy and Thelma from Scooby-Doo, photo by Ben Kaye
Evan Goldberg, photo by Ben Kaye
Ghost Rider, photo by Ben Kaye
Starz’s American Gods’ Ricky Whittle and Emily Browning, photo by Ben Kaye
Militant Mario and Luigi, photo by Ben Kaye
Rose Salazar, photo by Ben Kaye
Loki, Thor, and Heimdall, photo by Ben Kaye
Marvel villains Kraven the Hunter, Vertigo, Electro, Sabertooth, and Tiger Shark, photo by Ben Kaye
God of War’s Kratos and Family Guys’ Peter Griffin, photo by Ben Kaye
Spider-Man with Captain America’s shield, photo by Ben Kaye