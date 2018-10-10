New York Comic Con 2018 Photo Gallery: Cosplay, Hellboy, Big Mouth, Boy Meets World

The Joker and Harley Quinn Cosplay at New York Comic Con 2018, photo by Ben Kaye

This past weekend, the New York City welcomed comic nerds, genre fans, and geeks of all types to the 13th annual New York Comic Con. Held over October 4th-7th, the event brought out hordes of costumed cosplayers and special guests to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center for four days of panels, exclusive merchandise, and all around good times.

One could argue that not even music festivals bring together quite the same community of people as a comic con. The con culture is vast and remarkably inclusive; of course, as is sadly the case with any large-scale fan community, there are the bad apples that come along to poison the fun for everyone else. But by and large, there’s a feeling of acceptance, support, and mutual celebration when you walk among such a massive crowd of people all with the same interests. Especially considering how ostracized “geeks” were just a few years ago, such a fraternity feels all the more important in the current socio-political climate.



As wonderful an experience as it can be, it can also be overwhelming. There’s just so much to see and do, it’s impossible to get it all in, even with a four-day badge. Consequence of Sound News Editor Ben Kaye did his best to take in as much as he could, though, capturing it all in JPEG so you can relive it — or live vicariously — through the extensive gallery below. Click on for shots of cosplayers as well as the actors, producers, and directors behind Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Alita: Battle Angel, Good Omens, American Gods, Boy Meets World, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, What We Do in the Shadows, and more.