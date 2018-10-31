Nick Mason to perform early Pink Floyd music on 2019 U.S. tour

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason formed a new supergroup earlier this year called Saucerful of Secrets. Rounded out by former Pink Floyd bassist Guy Pratt, The Blockheads guitarist Lee Harris, Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, and composer Dom Beken, the rock outfit toured Europe with a setlist specifically featuring Pink Floyd’s early, pre-Dark Side of the Moon material. Now, Saucerful of Secrets are ready to take over North America.

The English band’s first-ever tour on this side of the Atlantic takes place Spring 2019. The trek officially kicks off March 12th in Vancouver and extends into the end of April. Los Angeles, Houston, St. Louis, and Chicago are some of the included stops, as are Boston, Montreal, and New York.



“With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launchpad of Pink Floyd and my working life,” Mason said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). “It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians.”

The band’s set is expected to feature selections from the Syd Barrett-era of Pink Floyd, including albums The Piper at the Gates of Dawn and A Saucerful of Secrets (hence the supergroup’s name).

Find the full itinerary below.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets 2019 Tour Dates:

03/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

03/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

03/21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

03/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion

03/25 – Houston, TX @ Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

03/27 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

03/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

04/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Old National Centre

04/07 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

04/08 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

04/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

04/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

04/12 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

04/13 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/15 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

04/16 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

04/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/22 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

Check out some fan-caught footage taken from Saucerful of Secrets’ European trek earlier this year.