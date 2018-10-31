Nick Mason to perform early Pink Floyd music on 2019 U.S. tour

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason formed a new supergroup earlier this year called Saucerful of Secrets. Rounded out by former Pink Floyd bassist Guy Pratt, The Blockheads guitarist Lee Harris, Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, and composer Dom Beken, the rock outfit toured Europe with a setlist specifically featuring Pink Floyd’s early, pre-Dark Side of the Moon material. Now, Saucerful of Secrets are ready to take over North America.
The English band’s first-ever tour on this side of the Atlantic takes place Spring 2019. The trek officially kicks off March 12th in Vancouver and extends into the end of April. Los Angeles, Houston, St. Louis, and Chicago are some of the included stops, as are Boston, Montreal, and New York.
“With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launchpad of Pink Floyd and my working life,” Mason said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). “It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians.”
The band’s set is expected to feature selections from the Syd Barrett-era of Pink Floyd, including albums The Piper at the Gates of Dawn and A Saucerful of Secrets (hence the supergroup’s name).
Find the full itinerary below. You can grab tickets here.
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets 2019 Tour Dates:
03/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
03/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
03/21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
03/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion
03/25 – Houston, TX @ Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
03/27 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
03/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
04/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Old National Centre
04/07 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
04/08 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
04/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
04/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
04/12 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
04/13 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/15 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts
04/16 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
04/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
04/22 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
Check out some fan-caught footage taken from Saucerful of Secrets’ European trek earlier this year.