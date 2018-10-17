Nicole Kidman is a detective wrestling with her demons in Destroyer trailer: Watch

Nicole Kidman in Destroyer

Nicole Kidman has a good handful of projects due out over the next few months, from big budget blockbusters like Aquaman to indie dramas like Boy Erased. Of all her upcoming films, though, none may be as critically anticipated as Destroyer. The tense neo-noir from director Karyn Kusama is coming in December from Annapurna Pictures, and many are already claiming it’s a new high-water mark for both Kidman and the genre.

The film follows the morally ambiguous quest for redemption by LAPD detective Erin Bell (Kidman). Years after going deep undercover into a gang with her partner Chris (Sebastian Stan), a murder brings her history crashing bloodily into her present. Grizzled and damaged, she’s determined to solve the new case as a means of reconciling with the trauma of the old one.



Calling the movie “almost impossible to ignore,” Consequence of Sound’s own Sarah Kurchak praised Destroyer for its stunning cinematography, incredible cast, and potentially genre-altering impact. In her review from TIFF, she wrote,

“It has the potential to nudge the boundaries of what’s possible for complicated characters — particularly complicated female characters — in complicated stories just a little wider for the current crop of filmmakers, writers, and performers. It adds even more nuance and ambiguity to a genre that thrives on such things. It also has the potential to inspire the next wave of storytellers, opening their minds to the possibilities of filmmaking, paving the way for even more boundary-pushing, genre-redefining, complex storytelling in the future. Destroyer will end up on its fair share of top ten lists this year. But it will be even more interesting to see what top influences lists it starts surfacing on in the years to come.”

Check out the film’s first trailer below.

Destroyer also stars Scoot McNairy, Shamier Anderson, Toby Kebbell, James Jordan, Tatiana Maslany, and Bradley Whitford. Find the official synopsis below.

Destroyer follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.