Surviving Nirvana members reunite at Cal Jam for surprise performance: Video + Setlist

Nirvana members reunite at Cal Jam

The surviving members of Nirvana hit the stage together last night for a surprise performance to close out Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam Fest. Following Foo Fighters’ own headlining set, Krist Novoselic joined Dave Grohl and Pat Smear for a six-song set of Nirvana favorites. In place of the late Kurt Cobain, the trio recruited Deer Tick singer John McCauley and punk legend Joan Jett to front the reunion. (Both singers previously participated in Nirvana’s reunion gig following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.)

McCauley sang lead on “Serve the Servant”, “Scentless Apprentice”, and “In Bloom”. Jett then took the stage for performances of “Breed”, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, and “All Apologies”, the latter of which also featured The Distillers’ Brody Dalle on bass.



Watch fan-shot footage of the reunion below.

Setlist:

Serve the Servants (with John McCauley on vocals)

Scentless Apprentice (with John McCauley on vocals)

In Bloom (with John McCauley on vocals)

Breed (with Joan Jett)

Smells Like Teen Spirit (with Joan Jett)

All Apologies (with Joan Jett)