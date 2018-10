Noname on Colbert

Noname made her TV debut as a solo artist on Wednesday night’s edition of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In support of her new album, Room 25, the talented LA-via-Chicago rapper performed a three-song medley that included “Blaxploitation”, “Prayer Song”, and “Don’t Forget About Me”. Catch the replay below.





Earlier this week, Noname announced that she would be changing the artwork to Room 25 after learning that its artist, Bryant Giles, had been accused of assault.