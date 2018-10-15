Noname to replace Room 25 cover artwork following assault allegations against its artist

Noname, photo by Ben Kaye

Room 25, the excellent new album from Noname, has been out for less than a month, but already it’s getting something of an overhaul. Noname has announced that she plans to change the album’s cover art following allegations of assault levied against its artist, Bryant Giles.

“In light of recent allegations, I will be working to replace the cover artwork of Room 25,” the Chicago MC wrote on Twitter. “I do not and will not support abusers, and I will always stand up for victims and believe their stories. My heart goes out to Ellie, her family, and all survivors of abuse.”



According to police reports, Giles was arrested on October 8th for domestic battery. The allegations have since been circulated throughout the Chicago community and beyond by Shea Vaughan-Gabor, who describes herself as a close friend of the alleged victim and Giles’ ex-girlfriend, Ellie, and former friend and artistic colleague of Giles.

In a series of social media posts, Vaughan-Gabor called Giles a “sociopath” and “rapist and domestic abuser.” She specifically alleged that Giles raped Ellie while she was asleep, as well as punched her during a heated conversation. Vaughan-Gabor’s posts also included police report records and photos of Ellie’s alleged injuries. She says Giles has since been released on bail and that a trial is set for November. Giles has not yet addressed the allegations.

Room 25 Original Artwork: