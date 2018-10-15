Noname to replace Room 25 cover artwork following assault allegations against its artist

Room 25, the excellent new album from Noname, has been out for less than a month, but already it’s getting something of an overhaul. Noname has announced that she plans to change the album’s cover art following allegations of assault levied against its artist, Bryant Giles.
“In light of recent allegations, I will be working to replace the cover artwork of Room 25,” the Chicago MC wrote on Twitter. “I do not and will not support abusers, and I will always stand up for victims and believe their stories. My heart goes out to Ellie, her family, and all survivors of abuse.”
According to police reports, Giles was arrested on October 8th for domestic battery. The allegations have since been circulated throughout the Chicago community and beyond by Shea Vaughan-Gabor, who describes herself as a close friend of the alleged victim and Giles’ ex-girlfriend, Ellie, and former friend and artistic colleague of Giles.
In a series of social media posts, Vaughan-Gabor called Giles a “sociopath” and “rapist and domestic abuser.” She specifically alleged that Giles raped Ellie while she was asleep, as well as punched her during a heated conversation. Vaughan-Gabor’s posts also included police report records and photos of Ellie’s alleged injuries. She says Giles has since been released on bail and that a trial is set for November. Giles has not yet addressed the allegations.
If you’re from Chicago, what I am about to disclose will make you vomit as you probably know the person. If you’re not from Chicago, it will probably make you vomit just the same. This is the most disgusting statement I will ever write and I truly hope it is the only one I will have to. I am actually shaking writing this, but I find it necessary because in today’s recent climate, where women are finally given a slightly louder microphone, I feel a duty to utilize it to the fullest ability. My former ChiArts classmate and former friend, Bryant Giles is A Rapist and A Domestic Abuser. I want to say that again, just in case you thought you read it wrong. Bryant Giles is A Rapist and A Domestic Abuser. He was picked up a few days ago by CPD for aggravated battery against his now ex-girlfriend, my best friend, Ellie Danisch. I’ve attached the police report. And with the love + care of friends and family, she has found strength and an admirable bravery to go forward with pressing charges against him. The trial will be in November. We can only hope the rape kit and bravery of Ellie to disclose her trauma in court will move the jury to make the right decision and convict him of rape as well as aggravated assault. He has posted bail and I’m sure is already on the move to turn people against her and defend himself, as he is a sociopath. He posted a Emmett Till photo on his IG story, so I’m going to make an educated guess that he’s going to go down the ‘white girl ruins black man’s reputation’ route and he will play the race card as well as lying about the assaults. I am making this post to warn any women in contact with him, and beg everyone who knows this despicable person to share this. Believe Me. Believe Her. Believe Us. Fellas, do not let this slide because he is your homie or you enjoy his basquiat-a** biting paintings. Women, do not let this slide because he dresses nice and has a seemingly mysterious demeanor. He is not the poetic ‘started from the bottom’ tortured artist he presents himself to be. He is a sociopath who once punched Ellie for asking about him cheating on her with multiple men. (continue post – link in bio) #bryantgiles
Room 25 Original Artwork: