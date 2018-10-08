Nothing More announce 2019 US “Truth Tour” with Of Mice & Men, Badflower and Palisades

Nothing More, photo by Travis Shinn

Nothing More have announced that they’ll be hitting the road in early 2019 on “The Truth Tour.” The Grammy-nominated act is touring behind the 2017 album, The Stories We Tell Ourselves.

According to a press release, the name of the tour is based on “the concept that art and music and the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll are pure forms of truth that can bring people together, spark new ideas, new ways of thinking and through that, trigger changes in ourselves and in our world.”



Singer Jonny Hawkins adds, “Concerts are perfect environments to stimulate the revelation of a truth, an ‘Ah-HA!’ moment, because we are all sharing the energy of the music and the moments of community and inspiration, moments that can affect a positive change. It’s not about any one political movement or cause, it’s about everybody searching for the truth in all things, and putting that new awareness into action.”

Nothing More are bringing Of Mice and Men, Badflower and Palisades along on the U.S. trek, which kicks off February 21st in Phoenix. A full list of dates is listed below.

“This is our biggest headline tour yet so we are very excited to have such a great lineup,” Hawkins said. “We are all big fans of openers Badflower and Palisades, but especially Of Mice and Men, who we’ve always wanted to tour with.”

For this trek, Nothing More have joined forces with HeadCount, a non-partisan voter registration organization which handles first-time and all voters’ registration needs, and To Write Love on Her Arms, a non-profit movement dedicated to presenting hope and options for people struggling with depression and addiction. One dollar from the purchase of every ticket will go to To Write Love On Her Arms.

“Over the years, through thoughtful songwriting and wearing TWLOHA gear on tour, Nothing More has consistently sought ways to include their fans in a search for truth,” TWLOHA’s Chad Moses said in a statement. “We’ve seen firsthand how they empower their fans to embrace things that we believe to be true: that stigma surrounding mental health deserves to be challenged, that your story deserves an audience, and that together we can embody a defiant sense of Hope. We look forward to standing alongside Nothing More on this journey toward Truth.”

“This is an exciting partnership for HeadCount, and we’re thrilled to start our 2019 touring season with Nothing More,” Andy Bernstein, executive director of HeadCount, added. “The tour reflects HeadCount’s driving ethos that your vote is your Truth. We appreciate how Nothing More empowers and challenges their fanbase to become more engaged in the democratic process — and the band leads by example with their own civic participation. We’re looking forward to registering and educating voters with Nothing More and shedding light on just how easy it is to make your voice heard.”

Ticket sales for the dates will begin Friday (Oct. 12) at 10 a.m. local venue time. For pre-sale and VIP information, head to Nothing More’s website.

Hawkins recently spoke with Heavy Consequence about everything from Nothing More’s Grammy experience to new music. Read the full interview here.

Nothing More “The Truth” Tour Dates 2019:

02/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater *

02/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

03/01 – Kansas City, MT @ The Truman

03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

03/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/10 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theatre

03/11 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

03/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/13 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

03/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

03/17 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

03/19 – New Orleans, LA @ TBA **

03/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

03/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

* without Badflower

** Details TBA