R.I.P. Oli Herbert, guitarist of All That Remains has died

Oli Herbert of All That Remains

Oli Herbert, founding member and guitarist of All That Remains, has died.

A cause of death was not immediately known. Herbert was 49 years old.



“Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely,” All That Remains said in a statement.

“No further details are available at this time. The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made.”

Herbert had been with the metalcore outfit since its inception in 1998. He appeared on all nine of the band’s studio albums, including their as-yet-unreleased LP, Victim of the New Disease, which is due out next month.