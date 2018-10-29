Open Mike Eagle fights vampires with Colin Kaepernick in “Microfiche” video: Watch

Open Mike Eagle's video for "Microfiche"

Look out, Wallace and Gromit – Open Mike Eagle’s coming for your seat.

The Los Angeles-based rapper has just released his latest music video for “Microfiche”, taken from Mike’s new EP, What Happens When I Try to Relax. In the video, OME (animated in full Gumby Claymation-style by director/animator William Child) daydreams about everything from spending time with Colin Kaepernick, to driving a stake through a vampire’s heart, to racing his mind through the violent, divisive environment of the Trump era.



Whether speeding through clouds to evade the police, or just contemplating his pot belly, the song’s refrain of “just shut your eyes, it can all go away” reflects Mike’s deeply understandable desire to escape from the terrifying world we live in – even if for a moment.

Of course, Mike’s been busy outside of the new EP: he’s working with MST3K’s Baron Vaughn to create The New Negroes, a “stand-up meets-music variety show” set for launch on Comedy Central in 2019.

What Happens When I Try to Relax is currently available on all major streaming services. Watch the music video for “Microfiche” below.