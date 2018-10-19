Menu
Open Mike Eagle unveils new EP, What Happens When I Try to Relax: Stream

The follow-up to 2017's Brick Body Kids Still Daydream spans six songs

on October 18, 2018, 11:05pm
Open Mike Eagle, photo by Kim Newmoney

Open Mike Eagle has shared his new EP, What Happens When I Try to Relax. It’s available to stream in its entirety below via Bandcamp.

Spanning a total of six songs, the effort EP just a year after his breakout full-length, Brick Body Kids Still DaydreamThe release marks OME’s first on his Auto Reverse record label.

(Read: The Top 20 Hip-Hop Solo Albums)

As a teaser of What Happens When I Try to Relax, OME previously shared “Relatable”, the lead single. “It’s too complicated for a quick explanation….” the Chicago-born, but Los Angeles-based rapper described the track. “It’s about expectations of form, anxiety, middle age and middle class. and that’s just the parts I know how to put into words a couple months after writing it.”

To coincide with the EP, the MC will kick off a tour of Europe and North America tonight. Fans recently caught him live at Adult Swim’s inaugural festival in downtown LA a few weekends ago.

What Happens When I Try To Relax Artwork:

What Happens When I Try To Relax Tracklist:
01. Relatable (peak OME)
02. Every Single Thing
03. Microfiche
04. Single Ghosts
05. Southside Eagle (93 Bulls)
06. Maybe Gang (an initiation)

