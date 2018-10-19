Open Mike Eagle unveils new EP, What Happens When I Try to Relax: Stream

Open Mike Eagle, photo by Kim Newmoney

Open Mike Eagle has shared his new EP, What Happens When I Try to Relax. It’s available to stream in its entirety below via Bandcamp.

Spanning a total of six songs, the effort EP just a year after his breakout full-length, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream. The release marks OME’s first on his Auto Reverse record label.



As a teaser of What Happens When I Try to Relax, OME previously shared “Relatable”, the lead single. “It’s too complicated for a quick explanation….” the Chicago-born, but Los Angeles-based rapper described the track. “It’s about expectations of form, anxiety, middle age and middle class. and that’s just the parts I know how to put into words a couple months after writing it.”

To coincide with the EP, the MC will kick off a tour of Europe and North America tonight. Fans recently caught him live at Adult Swim’s inaugural festival in downtown LA a few weekends ago.

What Happens When I Try To Relax Artwork:

What Happens When I Try To Relax Tracklist:

01. Relatable (peak OME)

02. Every Single Thing

03. Microfiche

04. Single Ghosts

05. Southside Eagle (93 Bulls)

06. Maybe Gang (an initiation)