Open Mike Eagle unveils new EP, What Happens When I Try to Relax: Stream

Open Mike Eagle has shared his new EP, What Happens When I Try to Relax. It’s available to stream in its entirety below via Bandcamp.
Spanning a total of six songs, the effort EP just a year after his breakout full-length, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream. The release marks OME’s first on his Auto Reverse record label.
As a teaser of What Happens When I Try to Relax, OME previously shared “Relatable”, the lead single. “It’s too complicated for a quick explanation….” the Chicago-born, but Los Angeles-based rapper described the track. “It’s about expectations of form, anxiety, middle age and middle class. and that’s just the parts I know how to put into words a couple months after writing it.”
To coincide with the EP, the MC will kick off a tour of Europe and North America tonight. Fans recently caught him live at Adult Swim’s inaugural festival in downtown LA a few weekends ago.
What Happens When I Try To Relax Artwork:
What Happens When I Try To Relax Tracklist:
01. Relatable (peak OME)
02. Every Single Thing
03. Microfiche
04. Single Ghosts
05. Southside Eagle (93 Bulls)
06. Maybe Gang (an initiation)