Oxford English Dictionary adds “Lynchian”, “Tarantinoesque”, and “Kubrickian”

David Lynch, photo by Heather Kaplan

It’s a good day for David Lynch, Quentin Tarantino, Stanley Kubrick, and several other legendary filmmakers. The Oxford English Dictionary has announced over a hundred film-related words, and their names have all been turned into adjectives.

Terms like Lynchian, Tarantinoesque, Kubrickian, Spielbergian, Altmanesque, and Capraesque are now officially a part of the dictionary’s ensuing lexicon, which should also bring smiles to several film writers who use them relentlessly.



For Lynchian, they define the term as “characteristic, reminiscent, or imitative of the works of David Lynch,” adding: “Lynch is noted for juxtaposing surreal or sinister elements with mundane, everyday environments, and for using compelling visual images to emphasize a dreamlike quality of mystery or menace.”

Tarantinoesque is “characterized by graphic and stylized violence, non-linear storylines, cineliterate references, satirical themes, and sharp dialogue,” while Kubrickian films utilize “meticulous perfectionism, mastery of the technical aspects of film-making, and atmospheric visual style in films across a range of genres.”

Other additions include “mumblecore”, “giallo”, “Scream queen”, “Shaky cam”, and “Diegetic”. Even several phrases made the cut, most notably “Up to eleven” from Rob Reiner’s This is Spinal Tap and “Not in Kansas anymore” from The Wizard of Oz.

Consult the full list here and act accordingly.