Ozzy Osbourne postpones concert after infection forces hand surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Ozzy Osbourn’s final tour hit a bump in the road over the weekend when the he had to undergo hand surgery as the result of an infection. The Prince of Darkness was forced to postpone his Saturday night concert (October 6th) at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., after hitting the hospital that morning for the medical procedure.

According to a press release, Osbourne was expected to remain at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for a few days, where he will be under doctor’s care. A picture of Ozzy’s bandaged hand, as provided by his publicist, can be seen below.



The postponed show, meanwhile, has been rescheduled for October 16th. As of now, the metal legend is expected to return for his Tuesday concert (October 9th) in Chula Vista, California, and play what were to be the remaining dates of this leg of the tour — October 11th in Los Angeles, and October 13th in Las Vegas — in addition to the makeup show on the 16th.

Stone Sour will continue to support Osbourne for the next three dates, but will not be available to play the October 16th makeup show. A new opener for that gig will be announced shortly.

Following this North American run of his “No More Tours 2” trek, Osbourne will embark on a winter 2019 tour of Europe with support from fellow metal icons Judas Priest. That trek kicks off January 30th in Dublin, Ireland. You can grab tickets to his upcoming show here.

We caught Ozzy’s concert in Jones Beach, New York, last month. Check out our review of the show here.