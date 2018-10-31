Ozzy Osbourne eyes new album with Zakk Wylde, explains why Black Sabbath tour wasn’t fun

Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde, photo by Mark Weiss

Ozzy Osbourne has been touring the world on “No More Tours 2”, and he’s apparently enjoying having guitarist Zakk Wylde back in the fold. In fact, Osbourne is looking to release at least one more solo album, with Wylde on guitar.

“This band is really good,” Osbourne said in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “I’d like to do another album with Zakk if I could.”



He added that he has a slew of song ideas that he hopes will eventually be released, explaining, “There’s one called ‘Mr. Armageddon,’ which is gonna be a good song… It’s not about Christmas. It’s a nice, sweet little song about a man called ‘Mr. Armageddon.'”

Switching gears to his time with Black Sabbath and that band’s farewell tour, Osbourne said he felt the band was “too serious.”

Last month, Osbourne was asked by the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Black Sabbath tour, which wrapped up in February 2017, and he stated, “I didn’t have a great time. I spent nine or 10 years in Sabbath, but I’d been away from them for over 30 years. With them, I’m just a singer. With me, I get to do what I want to do. I was getting bad vibes from them for being Ozzy. I don’t know, what the f–k else can I be?”

In the Rolling Stone interview, he echoed those thoughts, stating, “With Sabbath, all I am is a singer with a band,” adding that with his solo band, “I’ve got a lot of freedom and I have fun with it.”

“[I was] not allowed to have f–king fun with Sabbath,” he said. “It’s too serious. Tony [Iommi] was trying to have a go at me, saying, ‘Don’t f-king talk over my solos.’ I go, ‘Okay, are you sure? ‘Cause most of the f–king song is solos. The intro to the song is f–kin’ five minutes and then I sing for about two seconds and then it’s another one.’ With my own thing, I’m looking to have fun, and that’s what music’s about for me. I’m not a serious f–king singer. I’m just a frontman who’s trying to get the crowd going in front.”

Osbourne, however, is proud of his work in Black Sabbath, stating that he “wouldn’t change a thing” about his career. “If I changed anything, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” he said.

H added, “I had no idea when we did our first Black Sabbath album, 50 years up the road, I’d be doing all these shows in front of 20,000 people. … I thought, ‘This will be good for a couple of albums and I’ll get a few chicks along the way,. I left Sabbath and I did a great thing on my own. .… My life has just been unbelievable. You couldn’t write my story; you couldn’t invent me.”

