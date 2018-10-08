Ozzy Osbourne postpones a total of three shows following hand surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Following news that Ozzy Osbourne had to postpone his Saturday (October 6th) show in Mountain View, California, due to an infection that led to surgery on his hand (photo below), it was announced today that the Prince of Darkness is postponing two additional concerts.

At the advice of his doctors at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, Ozzy is pushing his Tuesday (October 9th) show in Chula Vista, California, to October 18th, and his Thursday (October 11th) gig in Los Angeles to October 15th. Additionally, the previously postponed Mountain View concert, which was originally rescheduled for October 16th, will now take place October 20th. Tickets can be found here.



The tour will resume October 13th in Las Vegas, which was supposed to be the last date on this leg of Ozzy’s No More Tours 2. Stone Sour, who’ve been providing support on this whole leg, will open the Vegas show, but they will not be available for the rescheduled dates. A new support act will be announced shortly.

While the trek has been billed as Ozzy’s final tour, the metal legend has insisted he is not retiring and that he will still occasionally play one-off gigs once tour ends. As of now, Ozzy will hit Europe for an early 2019 jaunt with Judas Priest, but more legs of his No More Tours 2 trek are expected to be announced.

Ozzy Osbourne Rescheduled North American Tour Dates:

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Arena (original date)

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (rescheduled from 10/11)

10/18 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Arena (rescheduled from 10/09)

10/20 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre (rescheduled from 10/06)