Ozzy Osbourne reschedules canceled shows for July 2019

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Ozzy Osbourne was recently forced to cancel the last four concerts on the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 trek, following the advice of doctors, as he has been dealing with an infection that led to surgery on his right hand, and ultimately required more surgery to fight multiple infections.

Now, the metal icon has rescheduled those shows for July 2019, as listed below. Stone Sour were supporting Ozzy on the North American trek, but there’s no word on who will open for the 2019 concerts yet.



The four canceled concerts were originally scheduled for Oct. 6 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California; Oct. 9 at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California; Oct. 11 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; and Oct. 13 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m so f—ing bummed about cancelling these shows,” Osbourne said in a statement when the four shows were canceled. “The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”

Check out Heavy Consequence‘s review of Osbourne’s tour stop in Long Island, New York, here.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Tour Dates:

7/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

7/23 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

7/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl