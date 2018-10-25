Ozzy Osbourne gives the thumbs up on his health; Ozzfest New Year’s Eve reveals second stage lineup

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

It’s thumbs up from Ozzy Osbourne, as far as his health is concerned. The Prince of Darkness suffered a nasty staph infection in his right thumb, forcing him to undergo multiple surgeries and postpone the last four shows of the fall North American leg of his No More Tours 2 trek. But now, the metal legend says he’s got a clean bill of health.

Just a few days ago, Osbourne told Rolling Stone he “could have been dead” had he not been treated in a timely manner. But today, Osbourne posted a video message on Twitter today assuring fans he’s in good health.



“Hi everyone, I just want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your concern,” he said. “My thumb is fully recovered now. I am looking forward to seeing you all this New Year’s Eve at The Forum with Ozzfest. It’s gonna be great. Be there. Can’t wait to see you. I need to rock ‘n’ roll for you!”

The show Ozzy mentioned is the recently announced Ozzfest New Year’s Eve concert at The Forum in Los Angeles. As previously reported, the show at the indoor arena will feature Ozzy, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Korn’s Jonathan Davis and Body Count.

And today, the lineup for the event’s outdoor second stage was revealed, with Zakk Sabbath (the Black Sabbath tribute act led by Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde), DevilDriver and Wednesday 13 warming up the fans as they enter the venue.

As for Ozzy’s postponed tour dates, those have been rescheduled to take place in July 2019.