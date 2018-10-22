Pete Davidson jokes about Ariana Grande breakup: “Does anybody have any open rooms?”

Pete Davidson, photo by Amanda Koellner

It’s been a little over a week since comedian Pete Davidson and pop star Ariana Grande called off their five-month engagement. While the singer has kept a low profile, the Saturday Night Live cast member spoke candidly about their separation during a comedy show over the weekend.

Davidson co-hosted Judd & Pete for America, a benefit for Swing Left, with Judd Apatow at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood on Saturday, and he used some of his stage time to address the elephant in the room. “Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson said. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” Davidson had moved into the $16 million New York City apartment Grande had purchased for them, and E! News reports he’s now “staying with family.”



He also joked about the numerous matching and tribute tattoos he and Grande got during their whirlwind romance, saying he’s been “covering a bunch” up. “I’m fucking 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.” He later added,

“So, obviously you know I, we broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93% of it said yes. So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that shit man. They’re literally fcuking haters.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, fuck that. I’m not stupid.’ And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'”

Stupid though he may be, Apatow praised Davidson for showing up and following through on his commitment to the benefit show. “Well, you put me on the flyer, I had to,” Davidson joked. “Fuck my feelings.”

“I care more about America than your feelings, I do,” retorted Apatow. “I care more about America than Pete’s feelings.”

“I feel like I am America,” Davidson said. “I’m a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the dick. You’re like, ‘Ah, that fucking poor kid. Hope he doesn’t kill himself.’ That’s America.”

TMZ has reported that Mac Miller’s death from overdose was a driving force behind Grande and Davidson’s split. Grande had been in a longterm relationship with Miller immediately prior to Davidson, ending it after she could no longer deal with Miller’s drug abuse issues. Miller’s passing apparently put Grande in a dark place that she had yet to give herself time to fully address, which dampened her ability to maintain a romance with Davidson.

She returned her $100,000 engagement ring to Davidson, but has kept their adopted pet pig, Piggy Smallz.