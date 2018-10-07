SNL’s Pete Davidson responds to Kanye: “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass”

Pete Davidson responds to Kanye on SNL

Last week’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live amounted to what Keanan Thompson described as a “hostage” situation, as the show’s cast was forced to stand next to Kanye West as he ranted about a series of nonsensical topics, including his admiration for Donald Trump. This week, during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, Pete Davidson responded to Kanye on behalf of the cast.

Davidson explained that some people thought “Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che “should be the one to talk about Kanye, but we discussed it, you know, because Che is black, but I’m crazy and we both know which side of Kanye is at the wheel right now.”



“What Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here,” Davidson remarked. “And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern.”

Davidson took specific issue with Kanye’s contention that he was bullied backstage for wearing a MAGA hat. “He started by saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it. He wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I suggested that, you know, it might upset some people, like, your wife or every black person ever.”

“You know how wrong about politics you have to be for me to notice?” Davidson added. “Kanye is a genius, but like a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear his opinion about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”

Davidson concluded his remarks by advising Kanye to take his meds, because “being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass.” He then donned a red hat that featured the phrase, “Make Kanye 2006 Again.”

