Peter Murphy and David J reunite for 40th anniversary Bauhaus North American tour

In honor of the 40th anniversary of gothic rock pioneers Bauhaus, members Peter Murphy and David J have reunited for a special tour. “The Ruby Celebration” sees the pair playing the band’s debut album, In the Flat Field, in its entirety before segueing into an encore filled with classics from the Bauhaus catalog. An initial run of Fall 2018 dates in the UK and Europe was announced over the summer. Now, “The Ruby Celebration” tour is expected to land in North America in the new year.
Murphy and J are journeying across the pond in early 2019, with dates scheduled throughout January and February. The outing officially launches January 16th in Anaheim, with shows set for Portland, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, and Orlando. Additional concerts will be held in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Detroit, and Chicago. You can grab tickets here.
“There is something in you… a fire that doesn’t burn, but invokes light… where four individuals become one action and yet retain each of their own singular uniqueness,” Murphy remarked in a press statement. “The David J lookalike that I’ve cheekily placed in the band is not only fooling you but has, by a miracle, become the real thing! It’s David J himself! Look at thaaattt! David J ‘is’ the real thing! Now isn’t that just right, if not, lovely?”
J chimed in, adding, “This series of shows have been some of the most electrifying of my career! The band is super tight and playing with lashings of panache and as for M. Murphy, well, he is simply so damn ON! Ruby rising and then some!
In related news, on November 23rd, Leaving Records and Stones Throw Records will release The Bela Session, a fresh remaster of Bauhaus’ 1979 sessions that eventually birthed their classic track “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”.
Find the full schedule below.
Ruby Celebration 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
11/06 – St Petersburg, RS @ Aurora Hall
11/07 – Moscow, RS @ Glavclub
11/09 – Belgrade, RS @ Dom Omladine Beograda
11/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett
11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
11/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/18 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
11/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmataz
11/21 – Rome, IT @ Orion Live Club
11/22 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/23 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/24 – Bochum, DE @ Christuskirche
11/26 – Wroclaw, PL @ A2
11/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
11/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
12/06 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
12/08 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett SU
12/09 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
12/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega
12/12 – Stockholm, SW @ Nalen
12/14 – Athens, GR @ Gazi Music Hall
12/15 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theater
01/16 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
01/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
01/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
01/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
01/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
01/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
01/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
01/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
01/30 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
01/31 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater
02/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
02/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
02/06 – Miami, FL @ The Ground
02/07 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
02/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
02/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
02/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
02/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
02/16 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
02/19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum
02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Rockefeller Chapel
02/26 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo DTLA
Watch Murphy and J performing together at the Roxy Fest back in April:
hhttps://youtu.be/7yAlaRHaVq8