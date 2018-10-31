Peter Murphy and David J reunite for 40th anniversary Bauhaus North American tour

Peter Murphy and David J, photo via Wikipedia

In honor of the 40th anniversary of gothic rock pioneers Bauhaus, members Peter Murphy and David J have reunited for a special tour. “The Ruby Celebration” sees the pair playing the band’s debut album, In the Flat Field, in its entirety before segueing into an encore filled with classics from the Bauhaus catalog. An initial run of Fall 2018 dates in the UK and Europe was announced over the summer. Now, “The Ruby Celebration” tour is expected to land in North America in the new year.

Murphy and J are journeying across the pond in early 2019, with dates scheduled throughout January and February. The outing officially launches January 16th in Anaheim, with shows set for Portland, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, and Orlando. Additional concerts will be held in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Detroit, and Chicago. You can grab tickets here.



“There is something in you… a fire that doesn’t burn, but invokes light… where four individuals become one action and yet retain each of their own singular uniqueness,” Murphy remarked in a press statement. “The David J lookalike that I’ve cheekily placed in the band is not only fooling you but has, by a miracle, become the real thing! It’s David J himself! Look at thaaattt! David J ‘is’ the real thing! Now isn’t that just right, if not, lovely?”

J chimed in, adding, “This series of shows have been some of the most electrifying of my career! The band is super tight and playing with lashings of panache and as for M. Murphy, well, he is simply so damn ON! Ruby rising and then some!

In related news, on November 23rd, Leaving Records and Stones Throw Records will release The Bela Session, a fresh remaster of Bauhaus’ 1979 sessions that eventually birthed their classic track “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”.

Find the full schedule below.

Ruby Celebration 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/06 – St Petersburg, RS @ Aurora Hall

11/07 – Moscow, RS @ Glavclub

11/09 – Belgrade, RS @ Dom Omladine Beograda

11/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett

11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/18 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmataz

11/21 – Rome, IT @ Orion Live Club

11/22 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/23 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/24 – Bochum, DE @ Christuskirche

11/26 – Wroclaw, PL @ A2

11/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

11/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

12/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

12/06 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

12/08 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett SU

12/09 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega

12/12 – Stockholm, SW @ Nalen

12/14 – Athens, GR @ Gazi Music Hall

12/15 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theater

01/16 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

01/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

01/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

01/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

01/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

01/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

01/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

01/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

01/30 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

01/31 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater

02/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

02/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

02/06 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

02/07 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

02/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

02/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

02/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

02/16 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

02/19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Rockefeller Chapel

02/26 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo DTLA

Watch Murphy and J performing together at the Roxy Fest back in April:

hhttps://youtu.be/7yAlaRHaVq8