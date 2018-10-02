Philip Anselmo performs Pantera’s “I’m Broken” with King Parrot singer: Watch

Matt Young and Philip Anselmo, via YouTube: In the Loop Magazine

Philip Anselmo busted out a classic from his legendary band Pantera while performing a show with his group The Illegals on September 27th in Joliet, Illinois. He was joined by King Parrot singer Matt Young for the performance of “I’m Broken” off Pantera’s 1994 album Far Beyond Driven.

It marked the first time that Philip Anselmo & The Illegals played the Pantera song in concert, and the performance was captured on video by In The Loop magazine (watch below). Before starting the song, Anselmo explained that they only rehearsed it once, and warned they may “f–k this up”. However, within the first couple notes, the crowd went crazy,



In July, Anselmo honored Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, who had tragically died just a couple weeks earlier, by performing Pantera’s “Slaughtered” with another one of the singer’s bands, Scour. Anselmo and Paul had not been on speaking terms for many years at the time of the drummer’s death.

In addition to the Illegals and Scour, Anselmo is also frontman of the bands Down and Superjoint (formerly Superjoint Ritual).