Phosphorescent premieres new album C’est La Vie: Stream

Phosphorescent, photo by Daniel Arnold

Troubadour Matthew Houck, aka Phosphorescent, has released his new album, C’est La Vie. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out through Dead Oceans, the effort marks his seventh full-length overall and first in five years following 2013’s excellent Muchacho. Its nine tracks reflect on a marked period of transition for Houck, during which he started a family, left New York for Nashville (where he built his own Spirit Sounds Studio), and overcame a life-threatening illness. As a press release put it, Houck sought to balance “the earthy and the incandescent, the troubled and the serene.”



(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)

“In the past, I really resisted allowing my personal life to be part of the Phosphorescent narrative,” he told Rolling Stone recently. “This time, I kind of just was like, ‘Well, sure, let’s do it. Let’s talk about my life, I guess.’ I’m still not 100 percent percent comfortable with it.”

As early previews, Houck previously shared “New Birth in New England” and “Christmas Down Under”. He also appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Beginning October 14th, Houck will bring C’est La Vie on the road across Europe and North America; find his full tour schedule here.

C’est La Vie Artwork:

C’est La Vie Tracklist:

01. Black Moon / Silver Waves

02. C’est La Vie No. 2

03. New Birth in New England

04. There From Here

05. Around The Horn

06. Christmas Down Under

07. My Beautiful Boy

08. These Rocks

09. Black Waves / Silver Moon