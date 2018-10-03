Phosphorescent performs “New Birth in New England” on Corden: Watch

Phosphorescent on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Matthew Houck, a.k.a. Phosphorescent, is just days away from releasing one of the fall’s most anticipated records in C’est La Vie. To promote the new album, Houck appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden to deliver a joyful rendition of the lead single “New Birth in New England”.

Backed by a twinkling night sky of stage lights, the band turned in a bright performance that got the audience cheering along at all the big breaks. Houck himself was clearly enjoying himself, unable to restrain a smile from sliding onto his face. Watch the replay below.



C’est La Vie is out this Friday, October 5th. In addition to “New Birth in New England”, Phosphorescent’s shared the more smoldering, electro-pedal steel track “Christmas Down Under”. Houck and his band are set to tour both Europe and North America in support of the record.