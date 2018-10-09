Pinegrove announce return to the road with limited tour dates

Last month, Pinegrove ended a nearly year-long hiatus actuated by sexual coercion allegations against frontman Evan Stephens Hall. With the apparent approval of the accuser, the band released their new album, Skylight, and revealed plans for a small tour by the end of the year. Now, they’ve mapped out those upcoming tour dates.
Though only nine stops long, the tour will find Pinegrove traveling to both American coasts as well as overseas. It’s due to kick off November 23rd in their hometown of Montclair, New Jersey. From there, the band will play shows in Boston, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and West Hollywood, as well as in Amsterdam, Berlin, Bristol, and London abroad.
In an Instagram post announcing the tour, Pinegrove said a portion of profits from the tour will be donated to Planned Parenthood. In addition, the band is “partnering with organizations and volunteers trained in active bystander intervention in each city” to “emphasize our commitment to making sure everyone is as comfortable as possible at our shows.”
Find the full itinerary below.
Pinegrove 2018 Tour Dates:
11/23 – Montclair, NJ @ First Congregational Church
11/24 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Sugar Factory
12/03 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia
12/05 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
12/06 – London, UK @ The Garage
12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
12/14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubador
hello! we are playing a small run of shows towards the end of this year. tickets go on sale today at noon EST in the US and are on sale now in europe. we’ll be donating a portion of profits from each ticket sale to planned parenthood. the safety of our fans is a priority and we wanna emphasize our commitment to making sure everyone is as comfortable as possible at our shows. with that in mind, we’ll be partnering with organizations and volunteers trained in active bystander intervention in each city. more details on that to come. we’ll be providing further updates & information via our e-mail list – if you’re interested, please subscribe on our facebook page. tickets are available at the link in our bio. <& pinegrove