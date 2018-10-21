Menu
Pink turned down the Super Bowl, too

Maroon 5 was basically the NFL's last choice

by
on October 21, 2018, 1:02pm
Pink, photo by Philip Cosores
Turns out Rihanna wasn’t the only big name pop act to turn down an offer to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2019.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Pink was also in consideration as a possible Halftime performer, but negotiations between her team and the NFL ultimately broke down.

The NFL subsequently locked up Maroon 5 to serve as next year’s Halftime performers. Reportedly, Cardi B has been approached to join Maroon 5 (as they previously collaborated on the song “Girls Like You”), though Cardi B previously told TMZ that, like Rihanna, she is boycotting the NFL until “they hire Colin Kaepernick back.”

