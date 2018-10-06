POND share new single “Sixteen Days”: Stream

POND, photo by Pooneh Ghana

POND returned this past summer with “Burnt Out Star”, their first new music since 2017’s The Weather. Now, the Australian weirdos are back with another slice of psychedelia with “Sixteen Days”, the latest single from a new LP due out in the spring of 2019.

“‘Sixteen Days’ is about, once upon a time, being jealous and paranoid, too ground down and mad to enjoy love and Genoa,” says frontman Nicholas Allbrook in a press release. Its accompanying video, directed by Kristofski, has a cable access vibe, and features cloaks a slew of shirtless hunks in glitter and fog. Of the video, Allbrook adds, “Goulburn Valley Gold. Ruthless business. Fierce steals the show – World Champion (note – mirror ball helmet).” Okay then.



Watch it below.

POND plays California’s Desert Daze and Treasure Island Music Festival later this month, and will follow those gigs with sets in cities like Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, Toronto, and Brooklyn. Head here to see their full list of dates.