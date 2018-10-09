Congratulations! Post Malone to make his acting debut in Mark Wahlberg’s Wonderland

Post Malone (photo by Caroline Daniel) and Mark Wahlberg

Since launching his music career in 2015, Post Malone has scored multiple chart-topping hits such as “Rockstar”, “Better Now”, and “Congratulations”. Now, the rapper has his sights set on Hollywood, as he’s just signed on for his feature film debut.

Post Malone will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Wonderland. The Beerpongs & Bentleys artist joins a cast that’s rounded out by Black Panther star Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bookem Woodbine, Hope Wilson and James DuMont.



Wonderland is being adapted from Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, which is part of the larger best-selling Spenser Series detective novels initially written by Robert B. Parker and then later continued by Ace Atkins. Wonderland in particular will follow “ex-convicted felon Spenser as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it,” per Variety.

Sean O’Keefe is in charge of adapting the script. Peter Berg has been tapped to direct; it marks the fifth time he and Wahlberg have worked on-set together following projects like Patriots Day and this year’s Mile 22. Neal H. Moritz is producing Wonderland through his Original Film company with the help of Walhberg, Stephen Levinson, Berg via his own Film 44 company.

Post Malone, who debuted a new, apparently headline-worthy haircut over the weekend, recently surpassed Michael Jackson’s Thriller for most weeks on the Top 10 R&B/hip-hop charts.