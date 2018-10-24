Protomartyr and Preoccupations cover each other’s songs on new 7-inch

Preoccupations and Protomartyr, photos by Pooneh Ghana and Daniel Topete

In advance of their co-headlining tour this winter, Calgary’s Preoccupations and Detroit’s Protomartyr have announced a 7-inch single in which the bands covering each other’s work. The 7-inch officially drops on November 16th via Domino, but you can hear Protomartyr’s take on Preoccupations’ “Forbidden” below.

“There’s an old adage that goes something like, ‘if you’re going to cover a song by a beloved Canadian band, it’s best to pick the second shortest one,'” Protomartyr vocalist Joe Casey said in a press release. “So, ‘Forbidden’ it is. We all really liked the outro part and had the brilliant idea to extend it. And that, my friends, is how you make musical history.”



Preoccupations (fka Viet Cong) released its solid New Material earlier this year, and this summer Protomartyr doubled down on last year’s Relatives in Descent with a new EP, Consolation.

Pre-order the 7-inch here, and check out the duo’s full list of dates below.

Preoccupations and Protomartyr 2018 Tour Dates:

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ^

11/24 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club ^

11/26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

11/29 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage ^

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry ^

12/01 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement ^

12/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place ^

12/04 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig ^

12/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

12/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^

12/08 – Kansas City, KS @ The Record Bar ^

12/10 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

12/13 – Boise, ID @ Olympic

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

12/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

^ = w/ Rattle