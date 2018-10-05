Migos’ Quavo announces debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, performs two songs on Fallon: Watch

Quavo

Migos member Quavo has announced his debut solo album, and it’s coming very soon. Titled Quavo Huncho, it’s expected to drop next Friday, October 12th.

The LP follows Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, his collaborative album with Travis Scott, released earlier this year. It also proceeds “No Brainer”, the posse cut featuring DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Justin Bieber.



In August, Quavo shared a trio of solo songs which will likely appear on the new record: “Bubblegum”, “Lamb Talk”, and “Workin Me”. The Atlanta rapper performed a medley of the latter two tracks on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday in anticipation of the album. He also participated in Fallon’s “Catchphrase” game alongside Billy Crystal and Gisele Bündchen.

Check out clips of his late-night appearance below, followed by the freaky artwork for Quavo Huncho.

Migos’ put out their sprawling Culture II album back in February.