Migos’ Quavo premieres debut solo album, Quavo Huncho: Stream

Migos' Quavo

Migos’ Quavo has unveiled his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

In the studio, Quavo was joined by a long list of special guests. Across 19 tracks, there are collaborations with Drake (“Flip the Switch”), Travis Scott (“Rerun”), Kid Cudi (“Lost”), and Lil Baby (“Lose It”). Both of Quavo’s Migos group mates also pop up: Takeoff features on “Keep That Shit” and Offset guests on “Fuck 12”. Most notable, however, is “Champagne Rosé”, which features both Cardi B and Madonna.



Quavo Huncho marks Quavo’s third release of the year. In January, he dropped a collaborative LP with Travis Scott called Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. The following month, Migos dropped their expansive Culture II LP. Over the summer, Quavo hoped on “No Brainer”, a posse cut featuring DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Justin Bieber.

Quavo Huncho Artwork:

Quavo Huncho Tracklist:

01 Biggest Alley Oop

02 Pass Out (feat. 21 Savage)

03 Huncho Dreams

04 Flip the Switch (feat. Drake)

05 Give it to Em (feat. Saweetie)

06 Shine

07 Workin Me

08 How Bout That?

09 Champagne Rosé (feat. Madonna and Cardi B)

10 Keep That Shit (feat. Takeoff)

11 Fuck 12 (feat. Offset)

12 Lose It (feat. Lil Baby)

13 Rerun (feat. Travis Scott)

14 Go All the Way

15 Lamb Talk

16 Big Bro

17 Swing (feat. Normani & DaVido)

18 Bubble Gum

19 Lost (feat. Kid Cudi)