Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” sung in 42 different styles, including Tool, Nirvana, Prince, Kendrick Lamar and more: Watch

YouTube sensation Anthony Vincent, whose Ten Second Songs channel has racked up more than 165 million views, is back with perhaps his most ambitious video yet. Just in time for the release of the new movie of the same name, Vincent sings Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 42 different styles.
“I disappeared from the internet for a month to finally take on my number 1 requested song,” said Vincent in a press release. “Being away from social media was very good for me, and I highly recommend this to anybody. Maybe everyone should start producing songs in multiple styles just so they too could take a vacation from social media.”
Among the styles Vincent tackles “Bohemian Rhapsody” with are Tool, Nirvana, Ozzy Osbourne, Kendrick Lamar, System of a Down, David Bowie and Prince. A full list of styles is posted below, so you can follow along as Vincent puts his unique spin on the Queen classic.
Along with his viral videos, Vincent has started a band with a fellow YouTube favorite, guitarist Erock. Together they will release an album as the band Riptide in November.
Style List:
01. Queen
02. Me
03. The Chordettes
04. Johnny Cash
05. David Bowie
06. Ozzy Osbourne
07. Frank Sinatra
08. Sam Cooke
09. Boyz II Men
10. Daft Punk
11. Janis Joplin
12. Scott Joplin (King Of Ragtime)
13. Skrillex
14. Hendrix (Michael Winslow Version)
15. Kenny G
16. Bobby McFerrin
17. Star Wars
18. N.W.A.
19. Kendrick Lamar
20. System Of A Down
21. Elvis Presley
22. BOLLYWOOD
23. Bad Religion
24. Bruno Mars
25. Death Grips
26. Chuck Berry
27. Michael jackson
28. The Clash
29. Ray Charles
30. Aretha Franklin
31. Soggy Bottom Boys
32. Death
33. ABBA
34. Ghost
35. Muse
36. Vitas
37. Medieval Music
38. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
39. Tool
40. Prince
41. Nirvana
42. Dream Theater