Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” sung in 42 different styles, including Tool, Nirvana, Prince, Kendrick Lamar and more: Watch

YouTube: Ten Second Songs

YouTube sensation Anthony Vincent, whose Ten Second Songs channel has racked up more than 165 million views, is back with perhaps his most ambitious video yet. Just in time for the release of the new movie of the same name, Vincent sings Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 42 different styles.

“I disappeared from the internet for a month to finally take on my number 1 requested song,” said Vincent in a press release. “Being away from social media was very good for me, and I highly recommend this to anybody. Maybe everyone should start producing songs in multiple styles just so they too could take a vacation from social media.”



Among the styles Vincent tackles “Bohemian Rhapsody” with are Tool, Nirvana, Ozzy Osbourne, Kendrick Lamar, System of a Down, David Bowie and Prince. A full list of styles is posted below, so you can follow along as Vincent puts his unique spin on the Queen classic.

Along with his viral videos, Vincent has started a band with a fellow YouTube favorite, guitarist Erock. Together they will release an album as the band Riptide in November.

Style List:

01. Queen

02. Me

03. The Chordettes

04. Johnny Cash

05. David Bowie

06. Ozzy Osbourne

07. Frank Sinatra

08. Sam Cooke

09. Boyz II Men

10. Daft Punk

11. Janis Joplin

12. Scott Joplin (King Of Ragtime)

13. Skrillex

14. Hendrix (Michael Winslow Version)

15. Kenny G

16. Bobby McFerrin

17. Star Wars

18. N.W.A.

19. Kendrick Lamar

20. System Of A Down

21. Elvis Presley

22. BOLLYWOOD

23. Bad Religion

24. Bruno Mars

25. Death Grips

26. Chuck Berry

27. Michael jackson

28. The Clash

29. Ray Charles

30. Aretha Franklin

31. Soggy Bottom Boys

32. Death

33. ABBA

34. Ghost

35. Muse

36. Vitas

37. Medieval Music

38. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

39. Tool

40. Prince

41. Nirvana

42. Dream Theater