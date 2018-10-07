R.I.P. Scott Wilson, Walking Dead actor has died at 76

Walking Dead's Scott Wilson

Scott Wilson, the veteran actor who played Hershel on The Walking Dead, has died at the age of 76.

According to TMZ, Wilson died from complications of leukemia. He passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles.



Hours before news of his death was reported, AMC announced that Wilson would be returning to The Walking Dead for its upcoming ninth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he had filmed his scenes prior to his passing. Wilson originally appeared on The Walking Dead beginning in season two through season four, playing farmer Hershel Greene, the father of Maggie and Beth Greene.

Wilson’s first major film credits came in the 1967, as he appeared in both In Cold Blood and In the Heat of the Night. The latter film went on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. In 1974, he appeared in The Great Gatsby, playing the owner of a filling station who and kills Robert Redford’s Jay Gatsby. In 1980, Wilson’s role in The Ninth Configuration earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Other notable film credits include Sean Penn’s Dead Man Walking (1995), Michael Bay’s Pearl Harbor (2001), and Patty Jenkins’ Monster (2003). He also appeared in three installments of the children’s film series Shiloh, as well as on the CBS crime drama CSI.