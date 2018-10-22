Rammstein guitarist’s Emigrate to release new album featuring Till Lindemann, Ghost’s Cardinal Copia and more

Emigrate's Richard Kruspe, via YouTube: Emigrate Offical

Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe’s side project Emigrate, who released the stellar album Silent So Long in 2014, are returning with a new album called A Million Degrees on November 30th. As with the last disc, this album will feature a stellar roster of guest musicians.

Silent So Long boasted guest appearances from Lemmy Kilmister, Marilyn Manson and Jonathan Davis. This time around, for A Million Degrees, Kruspe has recruited his Rammstein bandmate Till Lindemann, Ghost frontman Cardinal Copia (aka Tobias Forge), Billy Talent’s Benjamin Kowalewicz, and Margaux Bossieux as guests on the album.



Along with the new album announcement, Kruspe and company have unveiled the first single, “1234” (featuring Kowalewicz). The video for that track can be seen below.

A Million Degrees marks Emigrate’s third album overall, following 2014′ Silent So Long and 2007’s self-titled debut. Check out the full track list below.

A Million Degrees Arwork:

A Million Degrees Tracklist:

01. War

02. 1234 (feat. Ben Kowalewicz)

03. Million Degrees

04. Lead On You (feat. Margaux Bossieux)

05. You Are So Beautiful

06. Hide And Seek

07. We Are Together

08. Let’s Go (feat. Till Lindemann)

09. I’m Not Afraid (feat. Cardinal Copia)

10. Spitfire

11. Eyes Fade Away