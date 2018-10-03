Rammstein’s new album expected to arrive in spring 2019

Rammstein

Rammstein fans have been waiting for a new album since 2009’s Liebe ist fur alle da, and now, guitarist Paul Landers has confirmed that a release date is in sight.

Speaking with Music Radar in an interview that was mostly about his gear setup, Landers revealed that the German industrial metal band is on target to release a new album in spring of 2019. This news is in line with a recent tweet from the band, in which they wrote, “Almost done! Orchestra and choir recordings in Minsk for album No. 7!”



“Right now, it looks like this new record will be coming out next spring, and what we’ve been mainly doing is playing together in a circle, with all the guys in one room,” Landers said in the interview. “We all go into the mixing desk and I had my PL1 prototype going direct. Same for the some of the other guys — our drummer Christoph Schneider has these electronic drums, so we’ve been using that to play a bunch of ideas together.”

He added, “It hasn’t been like a pre-production where each member is alone — it’s been more of an all-together kind of thing. We liked the sound of it so much that we’ve decided to make the record more of a band-unit recording than a bunch of guys playing separately.”

Landers also explained that the upcoming album is “inspired by our live sound,” which, if you’ve seen Rammstein in concert, should be music to fans’ ears.

Rammstein are currently scheduled to perform two New Year’s shows Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on December 31st and January 2nd.