Record Store Day Black Friday 2018 reveals full list of exclusive releases

Record Store Day Black Friday 2018

As per tradition, the organizers of Record Store Day will hold a satellite event on Black Friday (November 23rd). Though the day doesn’t offer the number of releases as the main event in April, there are still some exclusive, limited-edition releases to be hand. We’ve singled out a few notable releases below, and you can find the full list here.

— Weezer will release a special edition of their meme-turned-hit single, a.k.a. their cover of Toto’s “Africa”. Naturally, the limited-edition 10-inch picture disc is presented in the shape of Africa. Only 3,000 copies will be pressed.



— Rage Against the Machine’s Live & Rare, a 1997 collection of live and demo takes, will be available on vinyl for the first time ever. It was previously only available in Japan. The forthcoming release is limited to 5,000 copies.

— Garbage will release a brand new single called “Destroying Angels”, which was recorded with John Doe and Exene. The B-Side is a cover of David Bowie’s “Starman” taken from a Howard Stern radio broadcast. Limited to 3,000 copies, the single is the first and only physical release of the song.

— WÜRM, the early sludge metal band from Black Flag’s Chuck Dukowski, will see their long-out-of-print lone LP, 1985’s Feast, reissued alongside a second LP of unreleased tracks and demos. Titled Exhumed and pressed on blue vinyl, the double LP is limited to 1,110 copies.

— Iggy and the Stooges will release Rare Power, a collection of rare tracks from the sessions for their landmark 1973 album, Raw Power. Eight of the nine tracks were previously unavailable on vinyl. The release is limited to 3,000 copies.

— Talking Heads will reissue their landmark fourth album, Remain In Light, on translucent red vinyl. The release is limited to 5,550 copies worldwide.

— The Germs’ 1981 EP, What We Do in Secret, has been remastered and will be reissued on limited edition blue vinyl. The reissue is limited to 2,250 copies.

— The Flaming Lips’ The Mushroom Tapes, a demo collection dating back to their 1990 album Police Drive Ambulance, will receive its first-ever standalone release as well as its first-ever vinyl release. Limited to 2,500 copies.

— Capital Punishment, Ben Stiller’s high school punk band, will release an EP featuring their first new music in 35 years. Pressed on translucent blue vinyl, the limited-edition release is limited to 1,500 copies worldwide.