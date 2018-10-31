Red Hot Chili Peppers play surprise Halloween concert at school assembly: Watch

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Students and faculty at the Viewpoint School in Calabasas, California got a heck of a treat this Halloween morning. It turns out the dad of some of the students happens to be Chad Smith, drummer in a little band called Red Hot Chili Peppers. For their assembly celebrating All Hallows’ Eve, the school officials treated their pupils to a surprise RHCP concert.

“Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids’ school?” Smith wrote on Twitter along with a video of the band playing “Can’t Stop”. “We do!”



Each of the members was dressed up for the occasion, with Smith himself donning a Guy Fawkes mask and Pope attire. (We’re assuming this is a rather progressive educational facility that would get the joke). Flea wore a skeleton body suit, while Anthony Kiedis rocked schoolboy short-shorts and a mask. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer put on a green wig and some sunglasses, though it’s hard to make out what he’s wearing under that tan sport coat.

Check out footage of the performance below, and rejoice that Kiedis is still allowed into a gym somewhere.

Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids’ school?….We do! pic.twitter.com/O7Pza6iXnm — Chad Smith (@RHCPchad) October 31, 2018

They were all there, I promise! pic.twitter.com/sziZtCNqUh — Zach Ragatz (@ZachRagatz) October 31, 2018