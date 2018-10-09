Richard Linklater directs hilarious campaign ad excoriating Ted Cruz: Watch

Richard Linklater's anti-Ted Cruz ad

Texas senator Ted Cruz has spent his current reelection bid trying to make voters clutch their pearls over his opponent, Democratic hopeful (and talented musician) Beto O’Rourke. Cruz has posted photos of O’Rourke’s old days in punk bands, and made the bizarre claim that O’Rourke rid the state of BBQ and replace it with “tofu” and “dyed hair”…or something. He’s literally the worst.

Richard Linklater, Boyhood director and lifelong Texan, agrees. That’s why he directed a new anti-Cruz ad featuring another Texan, Sonny Carl Davis, who here takes issue with Cruz’s campaign slogan: “Tough As Texas.” Davis, who you might recognize from Linklater’s excellent 2011 movie Bernie, essentially posits that “tough” people don’t “kiss the ass” of someone who called their wife a “dog” and insinuated that their dad was involved in the Kennedy assassination. He’s speaking of Donald Trump, of course, who thoroughly dismantled Cruz during the 2016 presidential campaign. “You stick a finger in your chest and give ’em a few choice words,” Davis says. “Or you drag their ass out by the woodshed and kick their ass, Ted.” His pointed repetitions of “Ted” are so funny.

Watch it below, and please, please, please don’t vote for Ted Cruz. He is bad.