Richard Madden, aka Game of Thrones’ Robb Stark, reportedly in talks to play James Bond

Richard Madden, Game of Thrones, HBO

Oh, bloody hell. Weeks after announcing that director Cary Fukunaga would be replacing Danny Boyle for the much-troubled Bond 25 sequel comes word now that the franchise’s producers are already working on ways to replace their lead star Daniel Craig.

According to The Daily Mail, executive producer Barbara Broccoli wants Richard Madden as the next 007. “It’s seriously looking like he [Madden] is going to get the job,” their source says. “Not only is he on top of Barbara’s list, but she is preparing to offer the role.”



Their source goes on to insist that both Broccoli and the Game of Thrones star may meet to close the deal “in the next few days,” which, of course, would put the kibosh on the long-running speculation that Luther hero Idris Elba would play the secret agent.

It would also end an incredibly frustrating run of rumors and hubbub surrounding Craig’s replacement. Over the past year, we’ve seen everyone from Elba to Tom Hiddleston to Jamie Bell linked to the role, all of which has been for naught.

God willing, the 25th Bond adventure is set to steal our hearts on February 14th, 2020.