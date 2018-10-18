Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Rihanna turned down NFL Halftime Show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick: Report

Which is why we were left with Maroon 5

by
on October 18, 2018, 7:07pm
0 comments
Rihanna and Colin Kaepernick
Rihanna and Colin Kaepernick

Wondering how the NFL got stuck with Maroon 5 as its Super Bowl Halftime performers? Per a report from US Weekly, Rihanna was actually the NFL’s first choice, but she declined to offer “because she supports Colin Kaepernick.”

Kaepernick, the former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, has essentially been blackballed by the NFL for his decision to kneel during the National Anthem in protest of institutional racism and police brutality.

US Weekly reports that the NFL offered the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show to Rihanna, “but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

Thus, the NFL went with Maroon 5 as a fallback option. In an attempt to bring a bit more diversity to the performance, Cardi B is rumored to be joining Maroon 5 as a special guest.

Previous Story
Live Review: Nine Inch Nails Bless Brooklyn With Two Majestically Unique Shows (10/16-17)
No comments