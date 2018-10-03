Riz MC (aka Riz Ahmed) shares video for new single “Mogambo”: Watch

Riz Ahmed may be playing the villain in Venom, but today he’s reminding us he’s just as dangerous behind the mic as Riz MC. The actor/rapper has shared a new single called “Mogambo”, as well as its accompanying video.
As a press release puts it, the track is “a swaggering survival anthem for the Trump era.” The Swet Shop Boys member delivers quietly confident bars of resilience over a strutting, clacking beat. As he issues warnings for SJWs who “bring a tweet to a gunfight,” he reminds people from “the mosque and the mosh pit” that “they wanna kills us all/ But they can’t kill us all.”
The song comes with a video directed by Bassam Tariq in Pakistan. “Our initial idea was a glamorized and intentionally composed video that challenged ideas of masculinity,” Tariq said in a statement. “But after looking back at footage Riz and I shot in Pakistan, we realized that there is a raw energy that we can never recreate. So we decided to make the footage work and embrace the pedestrian nature of it.”
Check it out below.