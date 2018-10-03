Riz MC (aka Riz Ahmed) shares video for new single “Mogambo”: Watch

Riz MC in the "Mogambo" video

Riz Ahmed may be playing the villain in Venom, but today he’s reminding us he’s just as dangerous behind the mic as Riz MC. The actor/rapper has shared a new single called “Mogambo”, as well as its accompanying video.

As a press release puts it, the track is “a swaggering survival anthem for the Trump era.” The Swet Shop Boys member delivers quietly confident bars of resilience over a strutting, clacking beat. As he issues warnings for SJWs who “bring a tweet to a gunfight,” he reminds people from “the mosque and the mosh pit” that “they wanna kills us all/ But they can’t kill us all.”



The song comes with a video directed by Bassam Tariq in Pakistan. “Our initial idea was a glamorized and intentionally composed video that challenged ideas of masculinity,” Tariq said in a statement. “But after looking back at footage Riz and I shot in Pakistan, we realized that there is a raw energy that we can never recreate. So we decided to make the footage work and embrace the pedestrian nature of it.”

Check it out below.